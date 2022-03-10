UP Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers

  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:06 ist
Track constituency-wise updates, winners, losers and trends in Uttar Pradesh with Deccan Herald. Stay tuned!
  •  

    Check out the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022:

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai, Chhanbey, Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra and Duddhi constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sevapuri constituency, click here 👉Sevapuri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhadohi constituency, click here 👉Bhadohi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gyanpur constituency, click here 👉Gyanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Aurai constituency, click here 👉Aurai
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chhanbey constituency, click here 👉Chhanbey
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mirzapur constituency, click here 👉Mirzapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Majhawan constituency, click here 👉Majhawan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chunar constituency, click here 👉Chunar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Marihan constituency, click here 👉Marihan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghorawal constituency, click here 👉Ghorawal
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Robertsganj constituency, click here 👉Robertsganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Obra constituency, click here 👉Obra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Duddhi constituency, click here 👉Duddhi
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sakaldiha Saiyadraja, Chakia, Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South and Varanasi Cantt. constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sakaldiha constituency, click here 👉Sakaldiha
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Saiyadraja constituency, click here 👉Saiyadraja
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chakia constituency, click here 👉Chakia
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pindra constituency, click here 👉Pindra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ajagara constituency, click here 👉Ajagara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shivpur constituency, click here 👉Shivpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rohaniya constituency, click here 👉Rohaniya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Varanasi North constituency, click here 👉Varanasi North
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Varanasi South constituency, click here 👉Varanasi South
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Varanasi Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Varanasi Cantt.
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Zafrabad, Kerakat, Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Zamania and Mughalsarai constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Zafrabad constituency, click here 👉Zafrabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kerakat constituency, click here 👉Kerakat
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jakhanian constituency, click here 👉Jakhanian
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Saidpur constituency, click here 👉Saidpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghazipur constituency, click here 👉Ghazipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jangipur constituency, click here 👉Jangipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Zahoorabad constituency, click here 👉Zahoorabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mohammadabad constituency, click here 👉Mohammadabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Zamania constituency, click here 👉Zamania
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mughalsarai constituency, click here 👉Mughalsarai
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ballia Nagar, Bansdih, Bairia, Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr and Mariyahu constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ballia Nagar constituency, click here 👉Ballia Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bansdih constituency, click here 👉Bansdih
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bairia constituency, click here 👉Bairia
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Badlapur constituency, click here 👉Badlapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shahganj constituency, click here 👉Shahganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jaunpur constituency, click here 👉Jaunpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Malhani constituency, click here 👉Malhani
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mungra Badshahpur constituency, click here 👉

    Mungra Badshahpur

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Machhlishahr constituency, click here 👉Machhlishahr
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mariyahu constituency, click here 👉Mariyahu
  •  

    Take a look at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2017 here:

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Lalganj, Mehnagar, Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad- Gohna, Mau, Belthara Road, Rasara, Sikanderpur and Phephana constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lalganj constituency, click here 👉Lalganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mehnagar constituency, click here 👉Mehnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Madhuban constituency, click here 👉Madhuban
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghosi constituency, click here 👉Ghosi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Muhammadabad- Gohna constituency, click here 👉

    Muhammadabad- Gohna

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mau constituency, click here 👉Mau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Belthara Road constituency, click here 👉Belthara Road
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rasara constituency, click here 👉Rasara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sikanderpur constituency, click here 👉Sikanderpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phephana constituency, click here 👉Phephana
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Salempur, Barhaj, Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, and Didarganj constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Salempur constituency, click here 👉Salempur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barhaj constituency, click here 👉Barhaj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Atrauliya constituency, click here 👉Atrauliya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gopalpur constituency, click here 👉Gopalpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sagri constituency, click here 👉Sagri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mubarakpur constituency, click here 👉Mubarakpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Azamgarh constituency, click here 👉Azamgarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nizamabad constituency, click here 👉Nizamabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phoolpur Pawai constituency, click here 👉Phoolpur Pawai
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Didarganj constituency, click here 👉Didarganj
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola, Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana and Bhatpar Rani constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tamkuhi Raj constituency, click here 👉Tamkuhi Raj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fazilnagar constituency, click here 👉Fazilnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kushinagar constituency, click here 👉Kushinagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hata constituency, click here 👉Hata
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ramkola constituency, click here 👉Ramkola
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rudrapur constituency, click here 👉Rudrapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Deoria constituency, click here 👉Deoria
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pathardeva constituency, click here 👉Pathardeva
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rampur Karkhana constituency, click here 👉Rampur Karkhana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhatpar Rani constituency, click here 👉Bhatpar Rani
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani, Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Khadda, and Padrauna constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pipraich constituency, click here 👉Pipraich
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gorakhpur Urban constituency, click here 👉Gorakhpur Urban
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gorakhpur Rural constituency, click here 👉Gorakhpur Rural
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sahajanwa constituency, click here 👉Sahajanwa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khajani constituency, click here 👉Khajani
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chauri-Chaura constituency, click here 👉Chauri-Chaura
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bansgaon constituency, click here 👉Bansgaon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chillupar constituency, click here 👉Chillupar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khadda constituency, click here 👉Khadda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Padrauna constituency, click here 👉Padrauna
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Mahadewa, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata, Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara, Caimpiyarganj constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mahadewa constituency, click here 👉Mahadewa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Menhdawal constituency, click here 👉Menhdawal
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khalilabad constituency, click here 👉Khalilabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dhanghata constituency, click here 👉Dhanghata
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pharenda constituency, click here 👉Pharenda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nautanwa constituency, click here 👉Nautanwa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Siswa constituency, click here 👉Siswa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Maharajganj constituency, click here 👉Maharajganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Paniyara constituency, click here 👉Paniyara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Caimpiyarganj constituency, click here 👉Caimpiyarganj
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Gaura, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi, Itwa, Doomariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gaura constituency, click here 👉Gaura
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shohratgarh constituency, click here 👉Shohratgarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kapilvastu constituency, click here 👉Kapilvastu
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bansi constituency, click here 👉Bansi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Itwa constituency, click here 👉Itwa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Doomariyaganj constituency, click here 👉Doomariyaganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Harraiya constituency, click here 👉Harraiya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kaptanganj constituency, click here 👉Kaptanganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rudhauli constituency, click here 👉Rudhauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Basti Sadar constituency, click here 👉Basti Sadar
  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Uttarakhand

    Click hereto follow the constituency-wise results in Uttarakhand.

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur, Mehnaun, Gonda, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj and Mankapur constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tulsipur constituency, click here 👉Tulsipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gainsari constituency, click here 👉Gainsari
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Utraula constituency, click here 👉Utraula
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Balrampur constituency, click here 👉Balrampur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mehnaun constituency, click here 👉Mehnaun
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gonda constituency, click here 👉Gonda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Katra Bazar constituency, click here 👉Katra Bazar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Colonelganj constituency, click here 👉Colonelganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tarabganj constituency, click here 👉Tarabganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mankapur constituency, click here 👉Mankapur
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi, Bahraich, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Balha constituency, click here 👉Balha
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nanpara constituency, click here 👉Nanpara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Matera constituency, click here 👉Matera
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mahasi constituency, click here 👉Mahasi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bahraich constituency, click here 👉Bahraich
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Payagpur constituency, click here 👉Payagpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kaiserganj constituency, click here 👉Kaiserganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhinga constituency, click here 👉Bhinga
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shrawasti constituency, click here 👉Shrawasti
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Rudauli, Haidergarh, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Katehari, Tanda, Alapur, Akbarpur, Jalalpur constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rudauli constituency, click here 👉Rudauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Haidergarh constituency, click here 👉Haidergarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Milkipur constituency, click here 👉Milkipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bikapur constituency, click here 👉Bikapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ayodhya constituency, click here 👉Ayodhya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Goshainganj constituency, click here 👉Goshainganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Katehari constituency, click here 👉Katehari
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tanda constituency, click here 👉Tanda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Alapur constituency, click here 👉Alapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Akbarpur constituency, click here 👉Akbarpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalalpur constituency, click here 👉Jalalpur
  •  

    Take a look at Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 here:

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara, Koraon, Kursi Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Dariyabad constituencies below:


    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Allahabad West constituency, click here 👉Allahabad West
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Allahabad North constituency, click here 👉Allahabad North
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Allahabad South constituency, click here 👉Allahabad South
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bara constituency, click here 👉Bara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Koraon constituency, click here 👉Koraon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kursi constituency, click here 👉Kursi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ram Nagar constituency, click here 👉Ram Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barabanki constituency, click here 👉Barabanki
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Zaidpur constituency, click here 👉Zaidpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dariyabad constituency, click here 👉Dariyabad
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana constituencies below:


    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sirathu constituency, click here 👉Sirathu
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Manjhanpur constituency, click here 👉Manjhanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chail constituency, click here 👉Chail
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phaphamau constituency, click here 👉Phaphamau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Soraon constituency, click here 👉Soraon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Phulpur constituency, click here 👉Phulpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pratappur constituency, click here 👉Pratappur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Handia constituency, click here 👉Handia
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meja constituency, click here 👉Meja
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Karachhana constituency, click here 👉Karachhana
  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga, Rampur Khas, Babaganj, Kunda, Vishwanathganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ayah Shah constituency, click here 👉Ayah Shah
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Husainganj constituency, click here 👉Husainganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khaga constituency, click here 👉Khaga
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rampur Khas constituency, click here 👉Rampur Khas
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Babaganj constituency, click here 👉Babaganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kunda constituency, click here 👉Kunda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Vishwanathganj constituency, click here 👉Vishwanathganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pratapgarh constituency, click here 👉Pratapgarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Patti constituency, click here 👉Patti
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Raniganj constituency, click here 👉Raniganj
  •  

    Click hereto follow the constituency-wise results in Manipur.

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Charkhari, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini, Banda, Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Charkhari constituency, click here 👉Charkhari
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tindwari constituency, click here 👉Tindwari
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baberu constituency, click here 👉Baberu
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Naraini constituency, click here 👉Naraini
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Banda constituency, click here 👉Banda
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chitrakoot constituency, click here 👉Chitrakoot
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Manikpur constituency, click here 👉Manikpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jahanabad constituency, click here 👉Jahanabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bindki constituency, click here 👉Bindki
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fatehpur constituency, click here 👉Fatehpur
  •  

    Take a look at Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2017 here:

  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Manipur

    Click hereto follow the constituency-wise results in Manipur

  •  

    Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Orai, Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni, Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba constituencies below:

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Orai constituency, click here 👉Orai
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Babina constituency, click here 👉Babina
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jhansi Nagar constituency, click here 👉Jhansi Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mauranipur constituency, click here 👉Mauranipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Garautha constituency, click here 👉Garautha
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lalitpur constituency, click here 👉Lalitpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mehroni constituency, click here 👉Mehroni
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hamirpur constituency, click here 👉Hamirpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rath constituency, click here 👉Rath
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mahoba constituency, click here 👉Mahoba
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur, Madhaugarh, Kalpi,

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kalyanpur constituency, click here 👉Kalyanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Govindnagar constituency, click here 👉Govindnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sishamau constituency, click here 👉Sishamau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Arya Nagar constituency, click here 👉Arya Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kidwai Nagar constituency, click here 👉Kidwai Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kanpur Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Kanpur Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Maharajpur constituency, click here 👉Maharajpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghatampur constituency, click here 👉Ghatampur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Madhaugarh constituency, click here 👉Madhaugarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kalpi constituency, click here 👉Kalpi
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Bharthana, Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Rasulabad, Akbarpur - Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur, Bithoor

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bharthana constituency, click here 👉Bharthana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bidhuna constituency, click here 👉Bidhuna
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dibiyapur constituency, click here 👉Dibiyapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Auraiya constituency, click here 👉Auraiya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rasulabad constituency, click here 👉Rasulabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Akbarpur - Raniya constituency, click here 👉Akbarpur - Raniya
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sikandra constituency, click here 👉Sikandra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhognipur constituency, click here 👉Bhognipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bilhaur constituency, click here 👉Bilhaur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bithoor constituency, click here 👉Bithoor
  •  

    Find out the constituency-wise winners, runners and margins of election results in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Kadipur, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Jaswantnagar, Etawah

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kadipur constituency, click here 👉Kadipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kaimganj constituency, click here 👉Kaimganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amritpur constituency, click here 👉Amritpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Farrukhabad constituency, click here 👉Farrukhabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhojpur constituency, click here 👉Bhojpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chhibramau constituency, click here 👉Chhibramau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tirwa constituency, click here 👉Tirwa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kannauj constituency, click here 👉Kannauj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jaswantnagar constituency, click here 👉Jaswantnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Etawah constituency, click here 👉Etawah
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Salon, Sareni, Unchahar, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, Amethi, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Salon constituency, click here 👉Salon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sareni constituency, click here 👉Sareni
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Unchahar constituency, click here 👉Unchahar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jagdishpur constituency, click here 👉Jagdishpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gauriganj constituency, click here 👉Gauriganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amethi constituency, click here 👉Amethi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Isauli constituency, click here 👉Isauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sultanpur constituency, click here 👉Sultanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sadar constituency, click here 👉Sadar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lambhua constituency, click here 👉Lambhua
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt., Mohanlalganj, Bachhrawan, Tiloi, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lucknow West constituency, click here 👉Lucknow West
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lucknow North constituency, click here 👉Lucknow North
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lucknow East constituency, click here 👉Lucknow East
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lucknow Central constituency, click here 👉Lucknow Central
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lucknow Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Lucknow Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mohanlalganj constituency, click here 👉Mohanlalganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bachhrawan constituency, click here 👉Bachhrawan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tiloi constituency, click here 👉Tiloi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Harchandpur constituency, click here 👉Harchandpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rae Bareli constituency, click here 👉Rae Bareli
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Sandila, Bangermau, Safipur, Mohan, Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Malihabad, Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sandila constituency, click here 👉Sandila
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bangermau constituency, click here 👉Bangermau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Safipur constituency, click here 👉Safipur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mohan constituency, click here 👉Mohan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Unnao constituency, click here 👉Unnao
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhagwantnagar constituency, click here 👉Bhagwantnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Purwa constituency, click here 👉Purwa
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Malihabad constituency, click here 👉Malihabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bakshi Kaa Talab constituency, click here 👉Bakshi Kaa Talab
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sarojini Nagar constituency, click here 👉Sarojini Nagar
  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Punjab

    Click here to follow the constituency-wise results in Punjab

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli, Misrikh, Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau, Sandi, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mahmoodabad constituency, click here 👉Mahmoodabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sidhauli constituency, click here 👉Sidhauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Misrikh constituency, click here 👉Misrikh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sawaijpur constituency, click here 👉Sawaijpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shahabad constituency, click here 👉Shahabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hardoi constituency, click here 👉Hardoi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gopamau constituency, click here 👉Gopamau
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sandi constituency, click here 👉Sandi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bilgram-Mallanwan constituency, click here 👉Bilgram-Mallanwan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Balamau constituency, click here 👉Balamau
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta, Mohammdi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon, Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dhaurahra constituency, click here 👉Dhaurahra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Lakhimpur constituency, click here 👉Lakhimpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kasta constituency, click here 👉Kasta
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mohammdi constituency, click here 👉Mohammdi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Maholi constituency, click here 👉Maholi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sitapur constituency, click here 👉Sitapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hargaon constituency, click here 👉Hargaon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Laharpur constituency, click here 👉Laharpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Biswan constituency, click here 👉Biswan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sevata constituency, click here 👉Sevata
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Dadraul, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Katra constituency, click here 👉Katra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalalabad constituency, click here 👉Jalalabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tilhar constituency, click here 👉Tilhar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Powayan constituency, click here 👉Powayan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shahjahanpur constituency, click here 👉Shahjahanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dadraul constituency, click here 👉Dadraul
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Palia constituency, click here 👉Palia
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nighasan constituency, click here 👉Nighasan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gola Gokrannath constituency, click here 👉Gola Gokrannath
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sri Nagar constituency, click here 👉Sri Nagar
  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Manipur

    Click here to follow the constituency-wise results in Manipur

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Nawabganj, Faridpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur, Bisalpur

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nawabganj constituency, click here 👉Nawabganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Faridpur constituency, click here 👉Faridpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bithari Chainpur constituency, click here 👉Bithari Chainpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bareilly constituency, click here 👉Bareilly
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bareilly Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Bareilly Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Aonla constituency, click here 👉Aonla
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pilibhit constituency, click here 👉Pilibhit
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barkhera constituency, click here 👉Barkhera
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Puranpur constituency, click here 👉Puranpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bisalpur constituency, click here 👉Bisalpur
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Gunnaur, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Gunnaur constituency, click here 👉Gunnaur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bisauli constituency, click here 👉Bisauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sahaswan constituency, click here 👉Sahaswan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bilsi constituency, click here 👉Bilsi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Badaun constituency, click here 👉Badaun
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shekhupur constituency, click here 👉Shekhupur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dataganj constituency, click here 👉Dataganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baheri constituency, click here 👉Baheri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerganj constituency, click here 👉Meerganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhojipura constituency, click here 👉Bhojipura
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishani, Karhal

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amanpur constituency, click here 👉Amanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Patiyali constituency, click here 👉Patiyali
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Aliganj constituency, click here 👉Aliganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Etah constituency, click here 👉Etah
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Marhara constituency, click here 👉Marhara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jalesar constituency, click here 👉Jalesar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mainpuri constituency, click here 👉Mainpuri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bhongaon constituency, click here 👉Bhongaon
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kishani constituency, click here 👉Kishani
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Karhal constituency, click here 👉Karhal
  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Goa

    Click here to follow the constituency-wise results in Goa

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah, Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fatehpur Sikri constituency, click here 👉Fatehpur Sikri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kheragarh constituency, click here 👉Kheragarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Fatehabad constituency, click here 👉Fatehabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bah constituency, click here 👉Bah
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tundla constituency, click here 👉Tundla
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jasrana constituency, click here 👉Jasrana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Firozabad constituency, click here 👉Firozabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shikohabad constituency, click here 👉Shikohabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sirsaganj constituency, click here 👉Sirsaganj
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kasganj constituency, click here 👉Kasganj
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev, Etmadpur, Agra Cantt., Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chhata constituency, click here 👉Chhata
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mant constituency, click here 👉Mant
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Goverdhan constituency, click here 👉Goverdhan
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Mathura constituency, click here 👉Mathura
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baldev constituency, click here 👉Baldev
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Etmadpur constituency, click here 👉Etmadpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Agra Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Agra Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Agra South constituency, click here 👉Agra South
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Agra North constituency, click here 👉Agra North
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Agra Rural constituency, click here 👉Agra Rural
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas, Hathras, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khair constituency, click here 👉Khair
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barauli constituency, click here 👉Barauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Atrauli constituency, click here 👉Atrauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chharra constituency, click here 👉Chharra
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Koil constituency, click here 👉Koil
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Aligarh constituency, click here 👉Aligarh
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Iglas constituency, click here 👉Iglas
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hathras constituency, click here 👉Hathras
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sadabad constituency, click here 👉Sadabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sikandra Rao constituency, click here 👉Sikandra Rao
  •  

    Follow the constituency-wise results in Uttarakhand

    Click here to follow the constituency-wise results in Uttarakhand

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Noida constituency, click here 👉Noida
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dadri constituency, click here 👉Dadri
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Jewar constituency, click here 👉Jewar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sikandrabad constituency, click here 👉Sikandrabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bulandshahr constituency, click here 👉Bulandshahr
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Syana constituency, click here 👉Syana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Anupshahr constituency, click here 👉Anupshahr
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Debai constituency, click here 👉Debai
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Shikarpur constituency, click here 👉Shikarpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khurja constituency, click here 👉Khurja
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dholana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baraut constituency, click here 👉Baraut
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Baghpat constituency, click here 👉Baghpat
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Loni constituency, click here 👉Loni
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Muradnagar constituency, click here 👉Muradnagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sahibabad constituency, click here 👉Sahibabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Ghaziabad constituency, click here 👉Ghaziabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Modi Nagar constituency, click here 👉Modi Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dholana constituency, click here 👉Dholana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hapur constituency, click here 👉Hapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Garhmukteshwar constituency, click here 👉Garhmukteshwar
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amroha, Hasanpur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amroha constituency, click here 👉Amroha
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hasanpur constituency, click here 👉Hasanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Siwalkhas constituency, click here 👉Siwalkhas
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sardhana constituency, click here 👉Sardhana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hastinapur constituency, click here 👉Hastinapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kithore constituency, click here 👉Kithore
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Meerut Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut constituency, click here 👉Meerut
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut South constituency, click here 👉Meerut South
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chhaprauli constituency, click here 👉Chhaprauli
  •  

    Find out the constituency-wise winners, runners and margins of election results in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amroha Hasanpur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur, Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Amroha constituency, click here 👉Amroha
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hasanpur constituency, click here 👉Hasanpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Siwalkhas constituency, click here 👉Siwalkhas
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sardhana constituency, click here 👉Sardhana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Hastinapur constituency, click here 👉Hastinapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kithore constituency, click here 👉Kithore
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut Cantt. constituency, click here 👉Meerut Cantt.
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut constituency, click here 👉Meerut
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerut South constituency, click here 👉Meerut South
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chhaprauli constituency, click here 👉Chhaprauli

  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak, Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat


    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chandausi constituency, click here 👉Chandausi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Asmoli constituency, click here 👉Asmoli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sambhal constituency, click here 👉Sambhal
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Suar constituency, click here 👉Suar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chamraua constituency, click here 👉Chamraua
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bilaspur constituency, click here 👉Bilaspur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Rampur constituency, click here 👉Rampur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Milak constituency, click here 👉Milak
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dhanaura constituency, click here 👉Dhanaura
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Naugawan Sadat constituency, click here 👉Naugawan Sadat
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Nehtaur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad, Rural, Sultanpur, Lodhi, Kundarki, Bilari

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nehtaur constituency, click here 👉Nehtaur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bijnor constituency, click here 👉Bijnor
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Chandpur constituency, click here 👉Chandpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Noorpur constituency, click here 👉Noorpur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kanth constituency, click here 👉Kanth
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Thakurdwara constituency, click here 👉Thakurdwara
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Moradabad Rural constituency, click here 👉Moradabad Rural
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sultanpur Lodhi constituency, click here 👉Sultanpur Lodhi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Kundarki constituency, click here 👉Kundarki
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Bilari constituency, click here 👉Bilari
  •  

    Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi, Muzaffar, Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Najibabad, Nagina, Barhapur, Dhampur

    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Budhana constituency, click here 👉Budhana
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Charthawal constituency, click here 👉Charthawal
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Purqazi constituency, click here 👉Purqazi
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Muzaffar Nagar constituency, click here 👉Muzaffar Nagar
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Khatauli constituency, click here 👉Khatauli
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Meerapur constituency, click here 👉Meerapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Najibabad constituency, click here 👉Najibabad
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Nagina constituency, click here 👉Nagina
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Barhapur constituency, click here 👉Barhapur
    To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Dhampur constituency, click here 👉Dhampur