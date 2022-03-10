UP Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers
UP Assembly Election Constituency-wise Result 2022 Live: Party-wise performance, winners and losers
updated: Mar 10 2022, 05:06 ist
Track constituency-wise updates, winners, losers and trends in Uttar Pradesh with Deccan Herald. Stay tuned!
Check out the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai, Chhanbey, Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Marihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra and Duddhi constituencies below:
To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sevapuri constituency, click here 👉
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sakaldiha Saiyadraja, Chakia, Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South and Varanasi Cantt. constituencies below:
To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Sakaldiha constituency, click here 👉
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Tamkuhi Raj, Fazilnagar, Kushinagar, Hata, Ramkola, Rudrapur, Deoria, Pathardeva, Rampur Karkhana and Bhatpar Rani constituencies below:
To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Tamkuhi Raj constituency, click here 👉
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Pipraich, Gorakhpur Urban, Gorakhpur Rural, Sahajanwa, Khajani, Chauri-Chaura, Bansgaon, Chillupar, Khadda, and Padrauna constituencies below:
To get Uttar Pradesh election result 2022 trends - winners, losers, margin and more - for Pipraich constituency, click here 👉
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Zafrabad, Kerakat, Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahoorabad, Mohammadabad, Zamania and Mughalsarai constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ballia Nagar, Bansdih, Bairia, Badlapur, Shahganj, Jaunpur, Malhani, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhlishahr and Mariyahu constituencies below:
Mungra Badshahpur
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Lalganj, Mehnagar, Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad- Gohna, Mau, Belthara Road, Rasara, Sikanderpur and Phephana constituencies below:
Muhammadabad- Gohna
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Salempur, Barhaj, Atrauliya, Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, and Didarganj constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Mahadewa, Menhdawal, Khalilabad, Dhanghata, Pharenda, Nautanwa, Siswa, Maharajganj, Paniyara, Caimpiyarganj constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Gaura, Shohratgarh, Kapilvastu, Bansi, Itwa, Doomariyaganj, Harraiya, Kaptanganj, Rudhauli, Basti Sadar constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Tulsipur, Gainsari, Utraula, Balrampur, Mehnaun, Gonda, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, Tarabganj and Mankapur constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Balha, Nanpara, Matera, Mahasi, Bahraich, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Rudauli, Haidergarh, Milkipur, Bikapur, Ayodhya, Goshainganj, Katehari, Tanda, Alapur, Akbarpur, Jalalpur constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Bara, Koraon, Kursi Ram Nagar, Barabanki, Zaidpur, Dariyabad constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Sirathu, Manjhanpur, Chail, Phaphamau, Soraon, Phulpur, Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Ayah Shah, Husainganj, Khaga, Rampur Khas, Babaganj, Kunda, Vishwanathganj, Pratapgarh, Patti, Raniganj constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Charkhari, Tindwari, Baberu, Naraini, Banda, Chitrakoot, Manikpur, Jahanabad, Bindki, Fatehpur constituencies below:
Find out the winners, runners and margins of election results in Orai, Babina, Jhansi Nagar, Mauranipur, Garautha, Lalitpur, Mehroni, Hamirpur, Rath, Mahoba constituencies below:
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Sishamau, Arya Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur Cantt., Maharajpur, Ghatampur, Madhaugarh, Kalpi,
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Bharthana, Bidhuna, Dibiyapur, Auraiya, Rasulabad, Akbarpur - Raniya, Sikandra, Bhognipur, Bilhaur, Bithoor
Find out the constituency-wise winners, runners and margins of election results in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Kadipur, Kaimganj, Amritpur, Farrukhabad, Bhojpur, Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Jaswantnagar, Etawah
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Salon, Sareni, Unchahar, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, Amethi, Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Lucknow West, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt., Mohanlalganj, Bachhrawan, Tiloi, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Sandila, Bangermau, Safipur, Mohan, Unnao, Bhagwantnagar, Purwa, Malihabad, Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sarojini Nagar
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Mahmoodabad, Sidhauli, Misrikh, Sawaijpur, Shahabad, Hardoi, Gopamau, Sandi, Bilgram-Mallanwan, Balamau
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Dhaurahra, Lakhimpur, Kasta, Mohammdi, Maholi, Sitapur, Hargaon, Laharpur, Biswan, Sevata
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Katra, Jalalabad, Tilhar, Powayan, Shahjahanpur, Dadraul, Palia, Nighasan, Gola Gokrannath, Sri Nagar
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Nawabganj, Faridpur, Bithari Chainpur, Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt., Aonla, Pilibhit, Barkhera, Puranpur, Bisalpur
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Gunnaur, Bisauli, Sahaswan, Bilsi, Badaun, Shekhupur, Dataganj, Baheri, Meerganj, Bhojipura
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amanpur, Patiyali, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar, Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishani, Karhal
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah, Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Kasganj
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev, Etmadpur, Agra Cantt., Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas, Hathras, Sadabad, Sikandra Rao
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Baraut, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dholana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amroha, Hasanpur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli
Find out the constituency-wise winners, runners and margins of election results in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Amroha Hasanpur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur, Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut, Meerut South, Chhaprauli
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Chandausi, Asmoli, Sambhal, Suar, Chamraua, Bilaspur, Rampur, Milak, Dhanaura, Naugawan Sadat
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Nehtaur, Bijnor, Chandpur, Noorpur, Kanth, Thakurdwara, Moradabad, Rural, Sultanpur, Lodhi, Kundarki, Bilari
Check out the 2022 results for constituencies Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi, Muzaffar, Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Najibabad, Nagina, Barhapur, Dhampur