Karnataka records highest-ever organ donations in 2025, ranks third nationally

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded its highest-ever number of organ donations, with 198 donations registered in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO).</p><p>This is the highest number achieved in the state's history, surpassing the previous record of 178 organ donations in 2023, officials said. With this, Karnataka ranks third in the country in organ donations in 2025, behind Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Tamil Nadu leads with 267 organ donations. </p>