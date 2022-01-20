16 women in Cong's 2nd UP polls list of 41 candidates

Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 13:34 ist
The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, including 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.

The party had earlier released a list of 125 candidates which included 50 women. 

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10. 

Congress
UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Indian Politics

