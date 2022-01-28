BJP fields former Uttarakhand Cong president from Tehri

BJP fields former Uttarakhand Congress president Upadhyay from Tehri

With the announcement, the BJP has now named all its candidates for the February 14 elections to the 70-member assembly

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 28 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 14:38 ist
Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi (C) and Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik (R) with former Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Friday named Kishore Upadhyay, a former state Congress president who joined it on Thursday, as its candidate from Tehri assembly seat in Uttarakhand. 

The party also fielded Brij Bhushan Gairola from Doiwala, from where former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is the sitting MLA but has expressed his unwillingness to contest the poll this time. 

Also Read | Former Uttarakhand Congress chief Kishore Upadhaya joins BJP after getting expelled

With the announcement, the BJP has now named all its candidates for the February 14 elections to the 70-member assembly. 

The BJP is in power in the state. 

Unhappy with shrinking space for him in the Congress, Upadhyay had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister and the party's election in-charge for Uttarakhand Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt. 

