Sporadic violence in last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections  

Sporadic violence marred the eighth and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday. The Birbhum district has become the epicenter of political violence during the day where several clashes between the cadres of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP took place. Till 3 pm 68.46 per cent votes were polled.

Vehicle of the BJP candidate from the Bolpur Assembly constituency in Birbhum Anirban Gangopadhyay was allegedly attacked by TMC cadres. Footage aired by local news channels showed men carrying bamboo sticks, rods and stones chasing his vehicle and shattering its rear windscreen as it sped away.

Soon after the incident in the Dharampur area of the constituency, BJP and TMC cadres came to blows, pelting stones at each other. Several people from both sides sustained head injuries. A large number of state police and Central forces personnel rushed to the spot and chased away the mob.

Earlier in the day when Gangopadhyay went to the Illambazar area of Blopur after receiving complaints from BJP workers that TMC cadres were obstructing voters of a village from going to the polling booth, TMC cadres started shouting slogans at him. Soon things turned violent as BJP and TMC cadres attacked each other. Central forces had to resort to baton charge to disperse the crowd.

BJP workers were allegedly assaulted by TMC cadres in the Khayrasole area of Dubrajpur Assembly constituency. He sustained head injury due to the assault. Local TMC leadership denied the allegation.

BJP and TMC workers clashed in the Labpur Assembly constituency. The local TMC leadership alleged that tension started brewing when BJP gathered several outsiders near a polling booth. BJP leaders denied the allegation.

A BJP worker was allegedly stabbed with scissors while standing in queue before a polling booth in the Baishnabnagar Assembly constituency in Malda district.

BJP and TMC workers clashed in the Beleghata Assembly constituency in Kolkata. Both sides attacked each other bamboos, rods, hockey sticks and glass bottles. Several were injured in the clash.

BJP candidate from the Maniktala Assembly constituency Kalyan Chaubey was allegedly heckled by TMC cadres. He alleged that supporters of a local TMC leader were assaulting BJP workers adding that they also kicked him. He further alleged that nearly 40 TMC cadres heckled him.