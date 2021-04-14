Will start probe into Cooch Behar killings: CM Mamata

West Bengal government to start probe into Cooch Behar killings to track, punish culprits: CM Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead

PTI
PTI, Mathabhanga (WB),
  • Apr 14 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 13:19 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI photo.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met the familes of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections and asserted that her government will launch a probe to bring the culprits to book.

Banerjee lamented that she could not meet the next of kin of the deceased earlier owing to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar, where four people were gunned down by CISF personnel, who fired in "self-defence", on April 10.

Read: Mamata challenges PM Modi to do sit-ups holding ears if caught lying

"Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law," she said.

Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.

Mamata Banerjee
Cooch Behar
West Bengal
Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
TMC

