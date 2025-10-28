<p>In this episode of DH Dateline, we travel to Bihar’s Seemanchal region — a key political hotspot ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025. Once considered a weak zone for the BJP, Seemanchal is now witnessing a triangular contest involving the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and AIMIM.</p><p>With the Prime Minister launching BJP’s campaign from Purnia and AIMIM working to expand its base, this region has become central to Bihar’s evolving political story. We break down the local dynamics, the vote split factor, and how this three-way contest could change the game in 2025.</p>