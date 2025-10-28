<p>New Delhi: Bihar's 91 of 121 constituencies going to Assembly elections in the first phase on November 6 are 'red alert' constituencies or seats with three or more candidates with criminal cases against them, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Tuesday.</p><p>Altogether 1,314 candidates, including 121 women, are in the fray for 121 seats spread across 18 districts and the analysis of 1,303 of them showed that 354 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them and 519 are crorepati candidates.</p><p>The ADR report showed that 75 per cent or every three of the four seats in the first phase are 'red alert' constituencies. Kurhani has topped the list of red with eight of the 20 candidates declaring criminal cases against them.</p><p>High profile constituencies like Raghopur - where RJD scion Tejashwi Yadav is contesting - and Tarapur - where BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is fighting - are also in the list with four each candidates.</p><p>The report showed that 354 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against them and of this, 86 have murder cases while 42 have crimes against women cases. The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party has the highest number of candidates with serious criminal cases followed by RJD 42, BJP 27, JD(U) 15, Congress 12 and CPI(ML)(L) with nine such candidates.</p>.<p>When it comes to crorepatis, 519 have declared assets worth over Rs one crore while 103 candidates have over Rs 10 crore assets. Candidates with assets between Rs 5 crore- Rs 10 crore is 93 while those with Rs 1 crore - Rs 5 crore assets are 323. Those candidates with Rs 20 lakh - Rs 1 crore assets are 417 while those who have declared less than Rs 20 lakh assets are 367.</p><p>In this too, Jan Suraaj Party tops the list with 81 while RJD has 68, JD(U) 57, BJP 44, Congress 18 and CPI(ML)(L) has two. The richest among the candidates is BJP's Munger candidate Kumar Pranay who has declared assets worth Rs 170.81 crore. </p><p>Among the poorest are SUCI(C)'s Darbhanga candidate Mojahid Alam and Peoples Party of India (Democratic)'s Barh candidate Shatrudhan Varma, who have declared assets worth just Rs 1,000 each. The average of assets per candidate contesting is Rs 3.26 crore. </p><p>When it comes to education details, 519 candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class V and XI while 651 candidates have declared that they are graduates or have qualifications above that. Nineteen are diploma holders while 105 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and eight candidates are illiterates. </p><p>The ADR report also said 463 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 669 candidates are between 41 to 60 years. There are 169 candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years while there are 2 candidates who have declared their age to be above 80 years. </p>