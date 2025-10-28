Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | 91 of 121 constituencies in first phase on 'red alert': ADR

The ADR report showed that 75% or every three of the four seats in the first phase are 'red alert' constituencies.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 12:07 IST
Published 28 October 2025, 12:07 IST
India NewsBiharAssembly electionsADRBihar Assembly Elections 2025

