Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Biggest victories in the previous years

With Chhattisgarh set to vote in two phases on November 7 and November 17, political parties have been putting their best foot forward in order to woo the electors.

As Chhattisgarh prepares to practice its fundamental right, let us take you back to the previous Assembly elections in the state to determine which candidates won by highest margins.

2018

In the last Assembly elections, Congress’ Dwarikadhish Yadav won the Khallari seat by the highest margin of 34.5 per cent or 56,978 votes. While he secured a total of 96,108 votes, second to him was BJP’s Monika Dilip Sahu with 39,130 votes.

Another constituency where the margin of victory was very high was Rajim where yet another Congress candidate Amitesh Shukla won by a whopping 34.1 per cent margin or 58,132 votes. While he secured 58 per cent of the total votes cast (99,041 votes), BJP’s Santosh Upadhyay was the runner-up with 40,909 votes, which accounted for 24 per cent.

2013

In 2013, Congress’ Ajit Jogi won the Marwahi constituency with a margin of 34.5 per cent, making him the candidate with the highest winning margin in 2013. While he bagged 82,909 votes in his favour, BJP’s Samira Paikra who came second to him, managed to gather 36,659 votes.

Another constituency that witnessed a high victory margin (25.7 per cent) was Raipur City South. BJP’s Brijmohan Agrawal won the seat with 81,429 votes and was followed by Dr Kiranmayee Nayak from Congress with 46,630 votes.