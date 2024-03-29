Confrontation mars meeting of Maratha community members held to decide Lok Sabha poll candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A confrontation broke out between some members of the Maratha community during a meeting organised here to decide candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra, police said.
The meeting was organised in the wake of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's appeal to his community members to decide among themselves persons who could be fielded as candidates for the upcoming general elections.
Jarange had made the appeal during a meeting held recently at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.
Following his appeal, members of the Maratha community met at the Maratha Mandir in Hudco area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city around 11 am. However, when the meeting was on, a quarrel broke out among some coordinators. A video of the incident also went viral.
A member later told reporters, "We came here to hold talks. A list of probable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls was supposed to be finalised and sent to Manoj Jarange. But instead of holding talks, a confrontation broke out. Well-established people from the community are doing this."
A man from the Maratha community, who was present for the meeting, said, "We have been together since the first silent protest march was taken out under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha (in 2016). But now they are asking us who we are. They used swear words, so it led to a quarrel."
When contacted, a senior official of the CIDCO police station said the situation was under control now and a police team was at the spot.
"The quarrel broke out between two individuals and if a complaint is filed in this connection, then we will initiate action," he said.
(Published 29 March 2024, 10:50 IST)