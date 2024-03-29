Confrontation mars meeting of Maratha community members held to decide Lok Sabha poll candidates

Following his appeal, members of the Maratha community met at the Maratha Mandir in Hudco area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city around 11 am. However, when the meeting was on, a quarrel broke out among some coordinators. A video of the incident also went viral.

A member later told reporters, "We came here to hold talks. A list of probable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls was supposed to be finalised and sent to Manoj Jarange. But instead of holding talks, a confrontation broke out. Well-established people from the community are doing this."

A man from the Maratha community, who was present for the meeting, said, "We have been together since the first silent protest march was taken out under the banner of Maratha Kranti Morcha (in 2016). But now they are asking us who we are. They used swear words, so it led to a quarrel."

When contacted, a senior official of the CIDCO police station said the situation was under control now and a police team was at the spot.

"The quarrel broke out between two individuals and if a complaint is filed in this connection, then we will initiate action," he said.