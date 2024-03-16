Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held in 7 phases from April 19, results on June 4

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced at a press conference in New Delhi that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in 7 phases. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19. Results for the polls will be out on June 4.
Second phase will begin on April 26. Third phase starts on May 7. Fourth phase starts on May 13. The fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.
General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 - All Phase Map pic.twitter.com/ils9MiK5U3— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) March 16, 2024
There will be 26 bypolls in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, tripura, West Bengal, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
The Assembly elections will be held in four states — Sikkim on June 2, Odisha on June 24, Arunachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh on June 2. These elections will be held in the same booths as the parliament elections.
CEC Kumar addressed the landmark press conference with the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar. He said "our team is now complete ... we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy." He added that the ECI will deliver a free and democratic national election for 96.8 crore voters with the full strength of the three ECs in office.
All poll station will have basic facilities from drinking water, help desk, signage, separate bathrooms for women and men, ramps for wheelchair-bound and differently-abled voters and also outside sheds to provide shelter for voters queuing up to vote. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters."
CEC Kumar also added that people with disabilities and elderly people above 85 years of age, who are unable to come to the booth, the EC has, for the first time, will depute election personnel who will facilitate 'from home' voting. This service will be provided at every constituency in the country.
The Model Code of Conduct have now come into force as the dates have now been announced. Back in 2019, the elections were held over seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with results declared four days later.
Some of the figures associated with 2024 elections are as follows:
- India has 97 crore voters - more than some continents combined
- 1.5 crore polling officers and security forces
- 55 lakh EVMs
- Over 10.5 lakh polling stations
- 17 general elections have been held so far in independent India
- 400 assembly elections held so far
The ECI have previously posted a brief statement on X (formerly Twitter) that said dates for four Assembly polls, scheduled to be held around the same time, would be released at 3 pm on March 16.
The ECI's announcement comes soon after two new Election Commissioners were inducted, after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February and Arun Goel's surprise resignation last week. Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu have been named to the panel.
The poll panel in addition to announcing the voting dates, has also laid out the polling phases, and other details, including deployment of security personnel in states where post-poll violence or clashes with Maoist or domestic rebels is expected.