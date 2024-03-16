Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be held in 7 phases from April 19, results on June 4

All poll station will have basic facilities from drinking water, help desk, signage, separate bathrooms for women and men, ramps for wheelchair-bound and differently-abled voters and also outside sheds to provide shelter for voters queuing up to vote. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters."

CEC Kumar also added that people with disabilities and elderly people above 85 years of age, who are unable to come to the booth, the EC has, for the first time, will depute election personnel who will facilitate 'from home' voting. This service will be provided at every constituency in the country.

The Model Code of Conduct have now come into force as the dates have now been announced. Back in 2019, the elections were held over seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with results declared four days later.