Election Commission transfers 8 DMs, 12 SPs in five states ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued orders for eight District Magistrate (DMs) and 12 Superintendents of Police (SPs) in the five States of Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The decision was taken as part of the "regular review" by the Commission during a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, the EC said.

The officers to be transferred include DM of Udalgiri in Assam; DM and SP of Bhojpur district and Nawada district in Bihar.

In Jharkhand, ED issued orders to fill up vacant posts of SP(Rural) Ranchi, DIG Palamu, IG Dumka and send panel of officials and ordered transfer of SP Deoghar.

In Odisha, DM of Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, and SP of Angul, Behrampur, Khurda, Rourkela have been asked to hand over the charge to their immediate junior officer.

In Andhra Pradesh, DM of Krishna, Ananthpuramu, Tirupati districts; SP of Prakasham, Palnadu, Chittoor, Anathpuramu, Nellore districts and IGP of Guntur Range have been transferred.