Elections in Kashmir bring in the petrichor of change

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first parliamentary election since it lost the special constitutional position in the form of Article 370 and statehood in 2019. On April 19, people in Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency cast their vote to choose their Member of Parliament.

In the first phase (April 19), the main contest was between Union minister Jitendra Singh and Lal Singh, who recently joined the Congress. Jitendra Singh seems to have the upper hand because of the likely split in anti-BJP votes between Lal Singh and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Muhammad Saroori. Lal Singh’s image in Muslim pockets, after he sided with the perpetrators of the gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old nomadic Gujjar girl in Kathua in 2018, is also expected to help the BJP.