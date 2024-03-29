From Rs 25k in 1951 to Rs 95 lakhs now: A timeline of poll expenditure limit for candidates over the years

As the general elections unfold, a primary responsibility of the Election Commission (EC) is to oversee poll expenditure by both political parties and individual candidates, employing its own observers and collaborating with state and Central enforcement agencies.

While there's no ceiling on party spending, candidates are restricted to Rs 95 lakh for Lok Sabha constituencies and Rs 40 lakh for Assembly seats, with lower caps in certain smaller states and Union Territories.

The expenditure limit describes the legally permissible amount for election campaigning activities, including public gatherings, advertisements, and transportation.

The spending limit set by the EC is subject to frequent revisions, mainly influenced by cost considerations and the growing voter population.