Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kanimozhi is DMK's Parliamentary party leader

The new responsibility for Kanimozhi also comes at a time when there is speculation about the elevation of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi as his deputy in the three-year-old DMK government.

Kanimozhi is one of the senior leaders of the DMK having taken a plunge into politics in 2007 by entering the Rajya Sabha. She was soon made the secretary of the DMK’s women’s wing and re-elected to Rajya Sabha in 2013. In 2019, she entered Lok Sabha for the first time from Thoothukudi.

Though Stalin and Kanimozhi did not share best of relations for a long time, Karunanidhi’s death in 2018 changed things as the DMK President began to accommodate his half-sister and give her prominence in national politics.

Stalin also stepped into avert a crisis in 2021 when his son Udhayanidhi decided to enroll women into the youth wing he heads, a move that was red-flagged by Kanimozhi. Eventually, Udhayanidhi was asked not to go ahead with his plans.