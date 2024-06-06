Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 65.7% overall voter turnout in seven phases, Bihar lowest at 56%

As per the data, the highest turnout was recorded in Lakshadweep (84.16 per cent) followed by Assam 81.56 per cent, Tripura 80.93 per cent and Andhra Pradesh 80.66 per cent. The least turnout was in Bihar (56.19 per cent) followed by Uttar Pradesh 56.92 per cent, Mizoram 56.87 per cent, Uttarakhand 57.22 per cent, Nagaland 57.22 per cent and Jammu and Kashmir 58.58 per cent.

It also released the updated data for the seventh and last phase of polls where it recorded 63.88 per cent as against 61 per cent in 2019. Out of 10.6 crore voters, 6.42 crore exercised their franchise in the last phase in 57 seats. The sixth phase had seen a turnout of 63.37 per cent when polls were held in 58 constituencies.

The turnout in the first five phases of the general election was 66.14 per cent, 66.71 per cent, 65.68 per cent, 69.16 per cent and 62.2 per cent respectively. Till six phases, around 66 per cent people have voted.

The seventh phase data also showed that the women voter turnout was more than that of men -- 64.72 per cent against 63.11 per cent. The turnout of persons of the third gender was 22.33 per cent.