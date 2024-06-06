Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Congress' good show in Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra emerges as dependable leader

However Gehlot’s choices tanked surprisingly in case of his own son in Jalore, who faced a major defeat of over two lakh votes and also in Pali and Udaipur. Political observers say Gehlot’s future is uncertain in state politics and he is more likely to move on to central politics.

On the other hand, Pilot, who fell out of favour after his rebellion, has paved the way for Dotasra to arrive at the centrestage.

Pilot and Dotasra criss-crossed the state attending over 100 rallies and mobilising the workers on the ground.

Mohan Prakash, general secretary, Congress, told DH, “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatras had already aroused the workers and they had this feeling that it was their last chance to save their party and democracy. They now had a vision. It was a collective effort.”

But even a collective effort in face of adverse times needs an impetus to get things going, opine poll observers.

“What was needed to get the grassroot workers going was a little nudge in the right direction. And that was ably provided by Dotasra and Pilot,” says Sunny Sebastian, a senior political analyst.

Dotasra managed to get the factional groups in the Congress stand united behind the candidates, even in case of alliance candidates. He himself was seen campaigning vigorously in Sikar, even getting the spectators to groove with him on desi folk songs in some of the campaigns.

Being a Jat, he was able to gather support from the community, who were angry with the BJP over MSP, agrarian crisis and especially Agniveer scheme. Sikar and surrounding areas have at least one member in the family in the defence forces and Congress was able to cash in on this issue.

Sebastian says: “Dotasra is soft-spoken, mild mannered and accessible. Those are his plus points. Workers don’t get intimidated to meet him. He is seen as reliable and was not removed even after the defeat in 2023 Assembly polls, which proves his staying power. Although supposed to be closer to Gehlot, he is not known to take sides now and is considered neutral. And as such campaigned for everybody and is able to take along everybody.”