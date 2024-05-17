Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 5 polls: Schedule, states, constituencies

With 695 candidates vying for 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories, voters are gearing themselves up to exercise their choice on May 20.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 15:21 IST
With India fast approaching the last leg of the Lok Sabha elections, the country is now preparing itself for Phase five of its seven part polls which are scheduled to take place on May 20.

With 695 candidates vying for 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories, voters are gearing themselves up to exercise their choice on the upcoming Monday.

The last two phases of this prolonged election will take place on May 25 and June 1 as come June 4, the fate of this country will be decided as the counting of votes is slated to take place then.

The states and UTs which are going to polls in the fifth phase of polls are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Let's check out the full list of constituencies.

Bihar

1. Sitamarhi

2. Madhubani

3. Muzaffarpur

4. Saran

5. Hajipur

Jammu and Kashmir 

1. Baramulla

Jharkhand

1. Chatra

2. Kodarma

3. Hazaribagh

Ladakh 

1. Ladakh

Maharashtra

1. Dhule

2. Dindori

3. Nashik

4. Kalyan

5. Palghar

6. Bhiwandi

7. Thane

8. Mumbai North

9. Mumbai North-West

10. Mumbai North-East

11. Mumbai North-Central

12. Mumbai South-Central

13. Mumbai South

Odisha

1. Bargarh

2. Sundargarh

3. Bolangir

4. Kandhamal

5. Aska

Uttar Pradesh

1. Mohanlalganj

2. Lucknow

3. Amethi

4. Raebareli

5. Jalaun

6. Jhansi

7 Hamirpur

8. Banda

9. Fatehpur

10. Kaushambi

11. Barabanki

12. Faizabad

13. Kaiserganj

14. Gonda

West Bengal

1. Bangaon

2. Barrackpur

3. Howrah

4. Uluberia

5. Srerampur

6. Hooghly

7. Arambagh

Published 17 May 2024, 15:21 IST
India NewsLok Sabha Elections 2024

