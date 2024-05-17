Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 5 polls: Schedule, states, constituencies

With India fast approaching the last leg of the Lok Sabha elections, the country is now preparing itself for Phase five of its seven part polls which are scheduled to take place on May 20.
With 695 candidates vying for 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories, voters are gearing themselves up to exercise their choice on the upcoming Monday.
The last two phases of this prolonged election will take place on May 25 and June 1 as come June 4, the fate of this country will be decided as the counting of votes is slated to take place then.
The states and UTs which are going to polls in the fifth phase of polls are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Let's check out the full list of constituencies.
1. Sitamarhi
2. Madhubani
3. Muzaffarpur
4. Saran
5. Hajipur
1. Chatra
2. Kodarma
3. Hazaribagh
1. Dhule
2. Dindori
3. Nashik
4. Kalyan
5. Palghar
6. Bhiwandi
7. Thane
8. Mumbai North
9. Mumbai North-West
10. Mumbai North-East
11. Mumbai North-Central
12. Mumbai South-Central
13. Mumbai South
1. Bargarh
2. Sundargarh
3. Bolangir
4. Kandhamal
5. Aska
1. Mohanlalganj
2. Lucknow
3. Amethi
4. Raebareli
5. Jalaun
6. Jhansi
7 Hamirpur
8. Banda
9. Fatehpur
10. Kaushambi
11. Barabanki
12. Faizabad
13. Kaiserganj
14. Gonda
1. Bangaon
2. Barrackpur
3. Howrah
4. Uluberia
5. Srerampur
6. Hooghly
7. Arambagh
Published 17 May 2024, 15:21 IST