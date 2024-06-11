Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

New Delhi: Top BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term. Shah has been holding the portfolio since 2019.
Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the national capital's Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.
The 59-year-old Shah was elected from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election.
Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.
Published 11 June 2024, 08:42 IST