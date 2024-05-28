Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP fields Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli

PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 08:16 IST
Follow Us :

Comments

Daman: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday gave ticket to sitting Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar from Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Delkar had won the by-election for the seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates, in 2021 on the ticket of the then undivided Shiv Sena after her husband and MP Mohan Delkar's death created a vacancy.

Her name figured in the second list of candidates issued by the BJP on Wednesday evening.

Riding on a sympathy wave after the death of her husband, who allegedly hanged himself at a hotel in Mumbai in February 2021, Delkar had won the bypoll by defeating BJP's Mahesh Gavit by nearly 51,000 votes.

Published 28 May 2024, 08:16 IST
BJPShiv SenaPTIDadra & Nagar HaveliDaman and DiuLok Sabha Elections 2024

