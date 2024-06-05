Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress retains leadership in Maharashtra after securing 13 seats

Mumbai: After a decade of drubbing, the Congress has managed to retain its dominant position in Maharashtra.

Mumbai is the birthplace of the Congress, often referred to as the grand old party of India.

Out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra, the Congress won 13 seats - the only party in the state to touch the double-digit mark.

The Congress strike rate too was good as it contested just 17 seats and won 13.

With the Vidhan Sabha polls slated this year, the Congress would have a dominant position in seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. bloc).

The highest tally for the Congress came in 1984 when it won 43 seats and the lowest in 2019 when it managed just one seat.

"This is the beginning of the resolve to make Congress 'number one' in Maharashtra,” said Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole.