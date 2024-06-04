Lok Sabha Elections 2024| Did not win big but BJP’s diminishing stocks a positive for AAP

Since 1998, BJP has not been able to win Delhi Assembly and AAP will face a fresh challenge from the saffron party, especially when Kejriwal’s whirlwind campaign did not cut much ice with Delhi voters, despite having the backing of Congress in four of the seven seats it contested.

In Punjab where it took on Congress, the results were a setback for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as it could mean that his stocks in AAP would remain under check at a time when Kejriwal is in jail. A section believed Mann could take centre-stage when Kejriwal is behind bars.

The first and foremost challenge before the AAP would be to set the narrative for Delhi elections and ward off any trouble from the BJP, which would try to entangle it in a political labyrinth. AAP leaders will be bracing for charges and counter-charges over liquor scam and Swati Maliwal episode.

Also, another question will be about the future of the AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi. Interestingly, an analysis would suggest that both Congress and AAP transferred their votes to each other as the BJP victory margin shrunk considerably.

With AAP General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak already being entrusted to run the organisation, absence of Kejriwal for a longer period could create rifts within competing leaders in the party. AAP had already alleged that the BJP is working to divide the party.

So far, AAP had seen Kejriwal consolidating power even at the cost of close confidantes and leaders like Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav. The latest entrant in the club is Maliwal, who has accused Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar of physically assaulting her at the chief minister’s residence.