Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FIR filed against BJP Dhanbad candidate for violating Model Code of Conduct

The Baghmara MLA allegedly held an election rally on April 15 at Pathrakuli football ground under Dhansar police station without obtaining any prior permission from concerned authority.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 09:44 IST

Dhanbad, Jharkhand: An FIR has been registered against BJP candidate from Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat Dulu Mahto and five of his supporters for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC), an official said on Wednesday.

The Baghmara MLA allegedly held an election rally on April 15 at Pathrakuli football ground under Dhansar police station without obtaining any prior permission from concerned authority, said Dhanbad Sadar Circle officer (CO) Shashikant Sinker.

After a purported video clip of the BJP candidate's rally went viral on social media, Sinker on April 16 took cognizance and directed Dhanbad revenue deputy inspector Devendra Kumar to conduct a probe into the matter.

Kumar submitted his report to the circle officer.

Sinker said that on the basis of the probe report, Dhansar police station registered an FIR against them for violating MCC on Tuesday evening. Besides Mahto, election rally organizers Sona Rajak, Manoj Chouhan, Binod Chouhan, Sanjay Chouhan and Banti Singh have also been named in the FIR, he said.

The Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on May 25.

(Published 24 April 2024, 09:44 IST)
