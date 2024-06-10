Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Shut up': Shivakumar tells Congress MLAs not to discuss poll result publicly

Some Congress lawmakers have started speaking up after the party ended up winning nine out of the 28 Lok Sabha segments in the state. While this was a gain from just one seat Congress won in 2019, the party was hoping to hit the double-digit mark and win at least 14 seats. The BJP won 17 seats and JD(S) two.

"It'll be good if MLAs shut up," Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, said. The trigger for Shivakumar's diktat was Channagiri Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga's reported call for sacking of ministers who could not muster enough votes for the party in their constituencies.