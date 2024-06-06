Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Suresh Gopi's performance could be BJP's key to win more seats in Kerala

Gopi is learnt to have already lined up a series of projects ranging from financial support scheme for women to NH by-pass to ease the traffic congestion of Thrissur.

Amidst reports that the chaos over the conduct of Thrissur pooram festival just ahead of the polls had also helped in Gopi's thumping victory, Gopi told reporters that he has plans to make the conduct of Thrissur pooram festival a hassle-free experience.

Gopi also said that he would try to work for neighbouring Tamil Nadu too where the BJP could not win any seats this time.

Gopi enjoys a strong rapport with Modi which was evident from his daughter's wedding at Guruvayur temple. Modi even handed over garlands to the couple.

Meanwhile, there are also chances for a shake up in the BJP state leadership. Party senior woman leader Shobha Surendran is likely to get a more prominent place in the leadership as she had considerably increased the vote share of the party in Alappuzha by 11 percent, which is considered to be the highest among the BJP candidates in Kerala.