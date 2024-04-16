Lok Sabha polls: B Y Vijayendra, K Annamalai to campaign in Dakshina Kannada

As a preparation for the election to be held on April 26, the BJP has completed one round of house to house campaigns in all the 1876 polling booths. Booth level meetings too have been completed. The second round booth level door to door campaign will be completed shortly, he said.

Further he said, the BJP is planning 61 public meetings as a part of the campaign in the coming days.

Thanking the people for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru, he said that garlanding and offering floral tribute to the statue of Brahmasri Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru by Modi was an unforgettable moment. “The entire country had a glimpse of Narayana Guru Circle,” he said.