Lok Sabha polls: B Y Vijayendra, K Annamalai to campaign in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada BJP district President Sathish Kumpala on Tuesday said that Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra and Tamil Nadu BJP chief and candidate from Coimbatore constituency K Annamalai will campaign for Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Capt Brijesh Chowta.
B Y Vijayendra will campaign in Bantwal and Belthangady on April 20 and Annamalai will campaign in Sullia on April 22. BJP Yuva Morcha Mahila Morcha, SC and OBC morcha will hold a series of programmes as a part of the campaign in the district. Advocates meet will be organised later this week which will be attended by BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.
As a preparation for the election to be held on April 26, the BJP has completed one round of house to house campaigns in all the 1876 polling booths. Booth level meetings too have been completed. The second round booth level door to door campaign will be completed shortly, he said.
Further he said, the BJP is planning 61 public meetings as a part of the campaign in the coming days.
Thanking the people for the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru, he said that garlanding and offering floral tribute to the statue of Brahmasri Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru Circle in Mangaluru by Modi was an unforgettable moment. “The entire country had a glimpse of Narayana Guru Circle,” he said.
To a query on Mangaluru Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur being denied permission to greet Modi during his visit to Mangaluru, Kumpala said “owing to technical reasons,permission was denied. It is our responsibility to follow the SPG guidelines during PM Modi’s visit. Even we too were hurt with denial of permission for Mayor.”
On KPCC Campaign Committee Chairperson Vinay Kumar Sorake terming Modi offering floral tribute to Narayana Guru as election gimmick, Kumpala said, "Criticisms are uncalled for. The office of the Prime Minister took a decision to hold the PM's roadshow in Mangaluru instead of a public convention. People know the conflicts that preceded naming of the circle after Narayana Guru in the city.”
On rejection of Sri Narayana Guru tableau for the Republic Day parade and dropping the lesson, Kumpala said that the party has already given sufficient clarifications in the past and he does not wish to clarify.