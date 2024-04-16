Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces another candidate list, Abhijit Das to face TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Abhijit Das from the Diamond Harbour seat against Abhishek Banerjeee, and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria. Names of candidates from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal were announced.

In Diamond Harbour, Abhijit Das Bobby had taken on Banerjee unsuccessfully in 2009 and 2014 as well.

In 2014, Banerjee was elected while Abhijit Das came third. In 2019, however, the BJP had fielded Nilanjan Roy. Banerjee won the seat with 7,91,127 votes, while Roy came second with 4,70,533 votes; Fuad Halim of the CPI(M) was third with 93,941 votes.