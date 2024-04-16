Lok Sabha polls: BJP announces another candidate list, Abhijit Das to face TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday announced a list of seven candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding Abhijit Das from the Diamond Harbour seat against Abhishek Banerjeee, and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria. Names of candidates from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal were announced.
In Diamond Harbour, Abhijit Das Bobby had taken on Banerjee unsuccessfully in 2009 and 2014 as well.
In 2014, Banerjee was elected while Abhijit Das came third. In 2019, however, the BJP had fielded Nilanjan Roy. Banerjee won the seat with 7,91,127 votes, while Roy came second with 4,70,533 votes; Fuad Halim of the CPI(M) was third with 93,941 votes.
From Uttar Pradesh, the BJP has given a ticket to Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria and Thakur Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad.
In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur seat, the party gave a ticket to Anita Som Prakash who will contest in place of her husband, Union Minister Som Prakash.
Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind from Khadoor Sahib and Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda have been fielded in Punjab.
