Lok Sabha Polls: Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to vote in single phase on May 7

The Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will be held in a single phase on May 7.
The UT has a two Lok Sabha constituencies.
The state has total of 3.71 crore voters comprising (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) 2.50 crore, and (Daman & Diu) 1.21 crore.
In the 2019 General elections, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Independent candidate Mohanbhai Sanjibhai Delkar had won the seat with 90,421 votes, while in Daman & Diu, BJP candidate Lalubhai Patel won seats with 37,597 votes.
The Union Territories (previously) of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli became a single union territory on January 26, 2020 after 'The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019' was passed.
The merger was done for better administration.
So far, both the UTs have separate budgets and different secretariats.
The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday.
The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19. The other six phases are on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19 and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.
(Published 18 March 2024, 08:26 IST)