Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | Mix of apathy and zeal: KIA bustles with passengers

Amid the high-stakes battle in 14 Parliamentary constituencies in the state, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) observed an intriguing trend.
As voting day coincided with a Friday and a long weekend, many residents either voted and left the city, travelled to their hometowns to vote, or skipped the elections altogether.
Aslaf, a student flying to Kerala for holidays, told DH, “I do not think my vote is going to make a difference in solving the pressing issues we see around. I will do something better with my time and money."
Adithya and Suvan, also college students, echoed Aslaf’s views. "We are swarmed with work and assignments at college. I don't think voting will bring about a change."
On the other hand, people also flew in from Mumbai and Delhi to vote.
Vinay S, a professional, said his only purpose to fly in was to vote. “(Voting) is a fundamental right. I do not want to miss the chance to vote,” he said.
Dharmesh Patel was leaving for Gujarat to vote. “I am going to my hometown, specifically to vote for Modi,” he said.
Some passengers observed restrictions in bookings in certain airlines due to the elections. They also found an increase in the air fare, although it is not sure if it had anything to do with the elections.
Airport buses were available in 15-minute intervals between Beninganahalli and Terminal 1 at KIA. Rideshare drivers reported a jump in requests between 7 am and 11 am, as people wanted to visit the polling stations across the city.
Uber driver Sunil K said his phone app pinged nonstop in the morning hours with request for rides across Bengaluru. “I made 15 trips this morning, which is more than usual on weekdays,” he said.
