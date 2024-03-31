Priyanka Gandhi lists I.N.D.I.A. bloc's demands, urges EC to ensure level-playing field in LS polls

In her remarks before reading out the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's demands, she said, "I have been coming to Ramlila Maidan since childhood. Every year, Ravan's effigy is set on fire."

She continued, "When I was a kid, I used to come (here) with my grandmother Indira Ji and she used to narrate the Ramayana to me. Those in power today call themselves Ram Bhakts. When I was sitting here I thought that I should say something to them. I want to remind them of the 1,000-year-old tale and its message."

"When Lord Ram fought for truth, he did not have power, resources or even a chariot. Ravan had chariots, resources, army and gold but Lord Ram had truth, hope, belief, love, kindness, modesty, patience, courage and truth. I want to tell those in power and PM Narendra Modi that the message of Lord Ram's life is that power is not permanent... and arrogance gets shattered," Priyanka Gandhi added.