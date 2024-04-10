JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Samajwadi Party releases poll manifesto, promises caste-based census by 2025

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said the SP will end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday unveiled the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, promising a caste-based census by 2025.

Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said the SP will end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

The 'vision document' was released at the SP headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders.

The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are fighting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 April 2024, 09:15 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsSamajwadi Partycaste censusmanifestoLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT