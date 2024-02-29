Unlike 2019, opposition parties offer strong alternative to BJP in 2024: CPI's Binoy Viswam

However, Viswam criticised the Congress party's move to field Rahul Gandhi from the Wayanad constituency, terming it as a "strategic misstep".

"During 2019, people demanded an answer to the question of an effective alternative to the BJP, but we had no answer. This time, I am confident that people now have a hope of having an alternative with the I.N.D.I.A. formation," the CPI leader said.