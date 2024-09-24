Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: DH Interview | Hurriyat is resolution seeker not separatist, no conflict with those contesting elections: Mirwaiz

Once a dominant force in Kashmir politics, the All Party Hurriyat Conference's influence has waned since the abrogation of Article 370. In an interview with DH’s Zulfikar Majid, Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claims the alliance of political parties, social organisations and religious groups he leads is resolution seeker, and not separatist in nature. Umar sees no conflict with those contesting elections to represent people in the J&K legislature.
Excerpts:
Q: Who represents the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the current situation? Separatist or mainstream leaders?
Firstly, I do not agree with this nomenclature of separatist given to us by the media. We have always said that Hurriyat Conference is resolution seeker, not separatist. As for those political groups who stand to represent people in civic elections, and those of us seeking resolution of the conflict, I don’t see us in a competition. I believe such a narrative only weakens the interests of the people we represent. We both have our spheres of Influence and manner of approach which should be utilized to benefit our people and empower them.
The only distinction is that those of us, who claim to represent the people, should strive for and prioritize peoples’ cause and interest over and above our personal interest and benefit.
Q: Are you and your separatist amalgam ready to engage in talks with New Delhi, if invited?
Our focus is to ensure political engagement with the aspirations and sentiments of people and a closure to the conflict. Our role is clear: to work towards that end. And the best medium for that is the peaceful means of dialogue and deliberation – an approach of mutual understanding and addressing of concerns and interests. We have always been ready and supported every effort at it, right from (Atal Behari) Vajpayee ji to Manmohan Singh ji to even (Narendra) Modi ji when he came to power in 2014 and we reached out to him through media for engagement.
Q: Do you accept that abrogation of Article 370 and post 2019 separatists have been relegated to oblivion?
A: As long as both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in its entirety the conflict is alive, and the sentiment of the people persists. And as long as the sentiment is alive Hurriyat is alive and relevant. The crackdown on Hurriyat started in 2017 itself and by early 2019 many Hurriyat leaders’ and members were arrested after being implicated in UAPA and PSA cases and incarcerated. In August 2019 the crackdown intensified and all others including lower rung members were also arrested and I was put under house detention. Most of the Hurriyat constituents were banned under the UAPA and continue to be so.
Q: If New Delhi invites Hurriyat for talks, what would be the key elements of such a dialogue?
I believe the moment stakeholders are ready to engage possibilities open up. We have and are most willing to resolve and settle the issue for good. New Delhi has to take the call.
Q: The Government of India says that peace has returned to Kashmir after the former state’s special status was removed. Do you agree?
We have been silenced. But silence does not mean peace. You may not see active turmoil as before 2019 but there is a strong latent resistance to all this within people. It is because of the fear of repercussions that people are self-censoring and not expressing themselves in the open.
Q: What do you believe are the main grievances of the people today, and how should they be addressed?
Political prisoners, youth, civil society members, rights activists, journalists, lawyers, and all others in jails must be released and cases against them under PSA and UAPA revoked.
Q: What is the way out to close the conflict in Kashmir once for all?
People should be allowed to express themselves freely without fear. The safeguards to land, resources and jobs for the people of J&K should be immediately restored. More avenues and Job opportunities should be created for the youth. People should be made their own masters.
Q: Finally coming to J&K LG’s claims that you are a free man and can go anywhere and your statements that you are being placed under house detention repeatedly? What is the reality?
On 4th of August 2019, I was put under house detention and after a long period of four and a half years and I was released in September 2023 on court directions. But since then too I am repeatedly put under house arrest. Even when I am allowed to move out I cannot do so without informing and seeking permission of the authorities.