Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: DH Interview | Hurriyat is resolution seeker not separatist, no conflict with those contesting elections: Mirwaiz

Q: Are you and your separatist amalgam ready to engage in talks with New Delhi, if invited?

Our focus is to ensure political engagement with the aspirations and sentiments of people and a closure to the conflict. Our role is clear: to work towards that end. And the best medium for that is the peaceful means of dialogue and deliberation – an approach of mutual understanding and addressing of concerns and interests. We have always been ready and supported every effort at it, right from (Atal Behari) Vajpayee ji to Manmohan Singh ji to even (Narendra) Modi ji when he came to power in 2014 and we reached out to him through media for engagement.

Q: Do you accept that abrogation of Article 370 and post 2019 separatists have been relegated to oblivion?

A: As long as both India and Pakistan claim Kashmir in its entirety the conflict is alive, and the sentiment of the people persists. And as long as the sentiment is alive Hurriyat is alive and relevant. The crackdown on Hurriyat started in 2017 itself and by early 2019 many Hurriyat leaders’ and members were arrested after being implicated in UAPA and PSA cases and incarcerated. In August 2019 the crackdown intensified and all others including lower rung members were also arrested and I was put under house detention. Most of the Hurriyat constituents were banned under the UAPA and continue to be so.

Q: If New Delhi invites Hurriyat for talks, what would be the key elements of such a dialogue?

I believe the moment stakeholders are ready to engage possibilities open up. We have and are most willing to resolve and settle the issue for good. New Delhi has to take the call.

Q: The Government of India says that peace has returned to Kashmir after the former state’s special status was removed. Do you agree?

We have been silenced. But silence does not mean peace. You may not see active turmoil as before 2019 but there is a strong latent resistance to all this within people. It is because of the fear of repercussions that people are self-censoring and not expressing themselves in the open.