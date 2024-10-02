Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsjammu and kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections| Kashmiri Pandits record over 30% turnout in final phase

Spread across 16 assembly segments in three districts of North Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandits cast their votes at 24 specially designated polling booths in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi-NCR.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 11:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 11:07 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirvoter turnoutKashmir PanditsJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us