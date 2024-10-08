J&K Assembly Polls 2024 | BJP paints Jammu saffron, NC sweeps Valley: Region-wise breakdown of results

Jammu Region

While the BJP has limited influence in the Kashmir Valley, it has been the dominant force in Jammu for the past three elections since 2014.

Out of the 47 seats it contested in the Jammu region, the BJP is leading or winning in 29 seats, marking its best-ever performance. The party’s candidates have won in several constituencies, including Akhnoor, Bahu, Bashohli, Bhadarwah, Billawar, Bishnah, Chenani, Chhamb, Doda West, Hiranagar, Jammu East, and more.

In 2014, the BJP swept the Hindu-majority Jammu region, winning 19 of the 24 seats. This year, the party won six of the 13 seats in the Muslim-majority districts of Jammu.

However, the party lost two key Hindu-majority seats: Bani and Ramban. Independent candidate Dr. Rameshwar Singh defeated BJP's Jewan Lal in Bani by a margin of 18,672 votes, while BJP's Rakesh Singh Thakur finished third in Ramban with 17,254 votes.

The Aam Aadmi Party also made its debut in J&K, with Mehraj Malik winning in Doda by 4,770 votes.