Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP scared of govt welfare schemes' beneficiary numbers: Kalpana Soren

Fifty-five lakh women have already been covered under Mainya Samman Yojana and many more would be brought under the scheme soon, she said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 22:41 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 22:41 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsJMMJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Kalpana SorenAssembly Elections 2024

