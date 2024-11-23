Home
Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024 | Kalpana Soren contesting from Gandey: Track results here

Voting for Jharkhand took place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 07:37 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. It remains to be seen if these polls help the BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 23 November 2024, 07:37 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Kalpana SorenAssembly Elections 2024

