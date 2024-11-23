Shivakumar gives credit to CM Siddaramaiah's leadership for Congress' Karnataka Assembly bypolls victory

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> on Saturday gave credit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's leadership as well as the five guarantees for the Congress party’s success in the assembly bypolls.</p>.<p>Shivakumar said this victory was a prelude to the 2028 assembly election where the party would once again win.</p>.<p>The Congress won the Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur Assembly segments.</p> <p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/bypoll-election-results-2024-live-updates-here-priyanka-in-wayanad-must-win-battle-for-h-d-kumaraswamy-son-nikhil-in-channapatna-shiggaon-sandur-bharath-bommai-karnataka-news-bypolls-punjab-bjp-jds-congress-akhilesh-narendra-modi-yogi-west-bengal-uttar-pradesh-byelections-latest-trends-palakkad-assam-bihar-chhattisgarh-gujarat-kerala-madhya-pradesh-meghalaya-punjab-rajasthan-sikkim-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-3288065">Follow our live coverage of bypoll results across the country right here!</a></strong></em></p>.<p>The by-elections were held on November 13 and the results were announced today.</p>.<p>The ruling Congress on Saturday retained its strong hold of Sandur, with its candidate E Annapoorna, winning the seat by defeating BJP's ST Morcha president Bangaru Hanumanthu.</p>.<p>In the Channapatna segment, Congress' C P Yogeshwara won the high profile seat by defeating JD(S) candidate and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Similarly, Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan won the Shiggaon Assembly segment by defeating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharath Bommai.</p>.<p>"Our guarantees, Siddaramaiah’s leadership and our workers and MLAs are responsible for our victory," Shivakumar told reporters.</p> <p><em><strong><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assembly-elections-2024-latest-news-live-updates-maharashtra-jharkhand-shiv-sena-ubt-ncp-sp-bjp-congress-maha-yuti-mva-jmm-hemant-soren-eknath-shinde-devendra-fadnavis-uddhav-aaditya-thackeray-ajit-sharad-pawar-3287589">Follow our live coverage of the Assembly election results right here!</a></strong></em></p>.<p>He said neither Nikhil Kumaraswamy nor Bharath Bommai lost the election. In fact, this was the defeat of their parents -Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.</p>.<p>"With this victory, our tally has now gone up to 138. There are other numbers as well, but I will not spell out how some people have internally supported us," Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats.</p>.<p>The Deputy CM advised his opponents to focus on development works instead of making baseless allegations as it would fetch them nothing but a constant defeat.</p>