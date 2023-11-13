JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmadhya pradesh

Foreign diplomats to visit Indore to witness BJP's poll campaign

Indore is in Madhya Pradesh where campaign is in full swing ahead of the assembly polls on November 17.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 14:35 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: A three-member delegation of foreign diplomats based here will be visiting Indore on November 14-15 to experience and get first hand insight in the BJP's election campaign, the party said on Monday.

Michael Rees, second secretary in the Australian high commission, Bazil M Lyakinana, minister plenipotentiary (consular affairs) in the high commission of Tanzania, and Mayumi Tsubakimoto, second secretary in the Japanese embassy will be part of the delegation.

Indore is in Madhya Pradesh where campaign is in full swing ahead of the assembly polls on November 17.

The BJP said similar delegations comprising representatives of diplomatic missions from Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and Singapore had visited Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat during assembly polls in the two states in November and December 2022 to observe the party's election campaign.

The programme is part of the 'Know BJP' initiative launched by the party's national president J P Nadda on its 43rd foundation day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 November 2023, 14:35 IST)
India NewsBJPMadhya PradeshAssembly Elections 2023IndoreAssembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT