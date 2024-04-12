People of Chhindwara will oust 'outsider', ensure victory of local candidate: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav

Yadav was present at a function where former Congress MLA Parul Sahu and Chhindwara district panchayat vice chairman Amit Saxena joined the BJP along with their supporters.

Accusing the Congress of being two-faced, the chief minister said, on the one hand, the party opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and turned down the invite for the consecration ceremony, on the other hand, it was asking for "duas" (prayers) for victory in the elections.

Yadav also slammed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is contesting the polls from Rajgarh, over his statement that he was making efforts to get 400 people to file nominations so that the polls would be held through ballot paper.

"This shows that he (Singh) is finding an excuse for his defeat, which is certain, in the elections. People will not forgive him," he said.

During his campaign in Rajgarh last week, Singh had said polls could be held through ballot papers if nearly 400 candidates contest elections, as each EVM can have a maximum of 384 candidates, including NOTA, per constituency.

A total of 16 candidates, including NOTA, can appear on one ballot unit and 24 such units can be connected simultaneously to the control unit and not more than that.