Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi bloc meet today to finalise seat sharing formula in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Facing multiple challenges and intra-party and inter-party differences, the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc in Maharashtra, would meet in Mumbai on Thursday to finalise the seat-sharing arrangements in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats - next only to 80 of Uttar Pradesh.

The meeting is also expected to discuss the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana in the MVA formation.

The meeting comes a day after Mamata Banerjee announced that Trinamool Congress will not align with the Congress in West Bengal and Bhagwant Mann made it clear that AAP too will go alone in Punjab.

The formulae of 2014 and 2019 general elections would not be applicable this time because of the splits in the 57-year-old Shiv Sena and 25-year-old NCP.