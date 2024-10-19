Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case joins Shinde-led Sena in Jalna

Pangarkar, a Jalna municipal councillor of the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001and 2006, was arrested in August 2018 and was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4 this year.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 15:22 IST

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024

Published 19 October 2024, 15:22 IST
