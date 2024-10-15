Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Caste issue to dominate polls as rift between Marathas and OBCs widens

The impact of the vexed caste issue was seen in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, however, since then, it has compounded even further.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 11:26 IST
BJPCongressNCPShiv SenaReservationCasteMaha Vikas AghadiShiv Sena (UBT)OBCscaste politicsMarathasNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us