Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nilesh Rane poised to join Shiv Sena and contest from Kudal constituency

<p>Mumbai: Veteran politician Narayan Rane’s younger son, Nitesh Rane, has been renominated by the BJP to contest the Kankavli seat while his older son Dr Nilesh Rane may joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and contest the Kudal constituency.</p><p>Konkan strongman Rane, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition is currently the BJP MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat. </p><p>Nitesh is a two-time MLA from Kankavli - 2014 from the Congress and 2019 from the BJP. </p><p>Nilesh is a former MP from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, the seat he won when he was with the Congress. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan's daughter feature in BJP's first list of 99 candidates for polls.<p>The senior Rane is in touch with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that both his sons get nominations. </p><p>Nilesh on Sunday met Shinde and Fadnavis as well as senior leader Uday Samant.</p><p>As of now, the Kudal seat is represented by Vaibhav Naik of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).</p>