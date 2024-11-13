Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | To counter Uddhav, BJP posts video showing checking of Fadnavis' bags
Some leaders have the habit of creating "drama", the BJP said in the post, which comes after former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) shared videos online over the last two days of his bags being checked by poll authorities.
जाऊ द्या, काही नेत्यांना तमाशा करण्याची सवयच असते! हा व्हीडिओ पहा, 7 नोव्हेंबरला यवतमाळ जिल्ह्यात आमचे नेते मा. देवेंद्रजी फडणवीस यांच्या बॅगची तपासणी झाली. पण, त्यांनी ना कोणता व्हीडिओ काढला, ना कोणती आगपाखड केली. तत्पूर्वी, 5 नोव्हेंबर रोजी कोल्हापूर विमानतळावर सुद्धा मा.… pic.twitter.com/ebkuigJE2E