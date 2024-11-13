Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | To counter Uddhav, BJP posts video showing checking of Fadnavis' bags

Some leaders have the habit of creating "drama", the BJP said in the post, which comes after former CM Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) shared videos online over the last two days of his bags being checked by poll authorities.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 05:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 05:20 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us