Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Consensus in MVA on 200 out of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

The results of Haryana polls, where the Congress suffered a drubbing at the hands of the BJP, will not have any bearing on the elections in Maharashtra, he said.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 10:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 10:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us