Homeelectionsmizoram

Mizoram: Zoramthanga meets Guv; resigns as CM after MNF loses elections

Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 12:03 IST

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga called on Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday evening and submitted his resignation following the debacle of his party, the Mizo National Front, in the assembly elections, officials said.

The MNF has won nine seats and is leading in one, while the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured majority by bagging 27 seats in the 40-member House.

Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat, according to the Election Commission.

(Published 04 December 2023, 12:03 IST)
