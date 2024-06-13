Naveen Patnaik centre of attraction in BJP government's oath-taking ceremony in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik was the centre of attraction at the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government, held here on Wednesday.
Patnaik, who shared the stage with top BJP leaders, was seen discussing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the oath-taking ceremony was over.
Four-time MLA and tribal leader from Keonjhar district Mohan Charan Majhi was sworn in as the first BJP chief minister of Odisha at a ceremony here attended by PM Modi, several Union ministers and chief ministers.
Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.
Once Patnaik reached Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, he was welcomed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The veteran BJD leader was also seen shaking hands with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
BJP president J P Nadda, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh, who were on the stage during the programme, greeted the former chief minister of Odisha. Patnaik also reciprocated them with a smiling face.
Patnaik attended the event after Majhi personally invited him. A delegation of the BJP had earlier invited him to the programme.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 12 June 2024, 20:24 IST