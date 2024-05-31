Odisha Assembly Elections Live: Seven constituencies across state set to hit the ballots today
Good morning dear readers! The last phase of the Odisha Assembly elections is upon us. Seven constituencies across the state will head to the ballot boxes today, six among which are reserved ST seats. Keep your eyes on DH for latest election news from across Odisha!
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
Pandian is not my natural successor: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik responds to opposition campaign
Ahead of the last phase of polling in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has clarified that his close confidant V K Pandian will not be his natural successor in the government and the party, besides asserting that his health conditions are fine to allow him to continue for another five year term as the Chief Minister.
Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak till end of polling on June 1
The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha’s Odisha unit president Abhilas Panda, and six of his associates were attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling BJD on Thursday evening in Chandbali assembly segment under Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, police said.
Which are the constituencies heading to polls today?
Jashipur (ST), Rairangpur (ST), Saraskana (ST), Bangriposi (ST), Udala (ST), Baripada (ST), Morada.
