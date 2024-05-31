Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsodisha

LIVE
Odisha Assembly Elections Live: Seven constituencies across state set to hit the ballots today

Good morning dear readers! The last phase of the Odisha Assembly elections is upon us. Seven constituencies across the state will head to the ballot boxes today, six among which are reserved ST seats. Keep your eyes on DH for latest election news from across Odisha!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST

Follow Us :

Pandian is not my natural successor: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik responds to opposition campaign

Ahead of the last phase of polling in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has clarified that his close confidant V K Pandian will not be his natural successor in the government and the party, besides asserting that his health conditions are fine to allow him to continue for another five year term as the Chief Minister.

Read more

Prohibitory orders imposed in Odisha's Bhadrak till end of polling on June 1

The move comes after Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha’s Odisha unit president Abhilas Panda, and six of his associates were attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling BJD on Thursday evening in Chandbali assembly segment under Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency, police said.

Read more

Which are the constituencies heading to polls today?

Jashipur (ST), Rairangpur (ST), Saraskana (ST), Bangriposi (ST), Udala (ST), Baripada (ST), Morada.

Published 31 May 2024, 20:30 IST
OdishaBJPCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiElection CommissionNaveen PatnaikBJDOdisha Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us