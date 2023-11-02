JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsrajasthan

BJP releases third list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Sardarpura assembly seat against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 12:34 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: The BJP on Thursday released its third list of candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Mahendra Singh Rathore from the Sardarpura assembly seat against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

BJP leader Ajit Singh Mehta will contests the polls from Tonk against Gehlot's former deputy and Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

Balmukand Acharya has been fielded from Hawamahal, a seat for which the Congress is yet to announce a candidate.

Earlier, the BJP in two lists had announced 124 candidates. So far, the party has fielded candidates for 182 of the 200 assembly seats in the Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 November 2023, 12:34 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthanRajasthan Assembly ElectionsRajasthan Assembly Election 2023

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT